Japanese Governors’ Incomes Average 19.96 M. Yen in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japan’s prefectural governors stood at 19.96 million yen in 2023, according to a Jiji Press survey of local government disclosures released by Monday.

The average among 43 of the country’s 47 governors grew year on year thanks chiefly to higher bonus payments.

The 2023 income rose for 32 of the 39 governors whose incomes can be compared with the previous year’s levels.

Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono marked the highest income at 37.25 million yen, as he also earned corporate executive compensation. The lowest was 12.84 million yen earned by Tokyo’s Yuriko Koike, who had her pay as governor halved under a local ordinance as part of administrative reform efforts.

Meanwhile, the average income rose to 19.59 million yen for the mayors of 15 designated major cities. The top earner was Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka with 25.9 million yen, while the lowest earner was Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura with 8.86 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]