Japanese Insurer Sompo to Develop New Services with Rizap

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc. and gym operator Rizap Group Inc. announced a plan Monday to develop new services in the fields of insurance and elderly care by utilizing their business resources and data.

For example, customers of Sompo will be able to receive health-related services at Rizap’s small gym chocoZAP.

The two sides will link Sompo’s life insurance products and training histories at chocoZAP to reduce premiums in line with health condition. They will also consider sending Rizap trainers to Sompo nursing homes to enhance their rehabilitation assistance services.

The two agreed to form a capital and business tie-up in June, with Sompo investing about 30 billion yen in Rizap and its core subsidiary.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Sompo President Mikio Okumura said Rizap’s spirit of taking on challenges makes the company “the best partner” for the insurance group. Rizap President Takeshi Seto emphasized his resolve to “create new things” in cooperation with Sompo.

