Chinese IT Firms Regulating Online Anti-Japan Comments

Beijing, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Chinese information technology companies have taken steps to regulate comments seen as instigating anti-Japan sentiment on the online platforms they operate.

Authorities apparently instructed the companies to take such measures due to concerns over exclusivism after a series of social media posts showed support for a knife attack on a Japanese woman and her child waiting for a Japanese school bus last month in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The attack left the mother and child injured and a Chinese woman who tried to stop the attacker dead.

There were online posts that called for all Japanese people in China to leave the country and claimed that China does not need Japanese schools.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., the operator of popular communication app WeChat, said in a statement Saturday that it will crack down on acts by users that incite extreme nationalism and conflict between Japan and China.

The company also said that it has deleted some posts and closed the accounts of those who made such posts.

