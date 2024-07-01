Noto Quake-Hit Areas Suffer Net Population Outflow of 3,000

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--Six Ishikawa Prefecture municipalities in central Japan suffered a net population outflow of 3,029 residents over the five months from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, prefectural government data showed Monday.

The excess of outflows over inflows in the six quake-hit municipalities over the period through June 1 was up 4.6-fold from 656 in the same period last year.

Of the six, Wajima incurred a net outflow of 1,090, up from 214 a year earlier, Nanao 720, up from 246, and Suzu 486, up from 30. The number came to 303 in Noto, up from 42, 216 in Anamizu, up from 17, and 214 in Shika, up from 17.

In May alone, the total among the six municipalities numbered 324, up 2.5-fold.

Over the five months, the six municipalities’ total net population decrease, which also took into account an excess of deaths over births, stood at 4,482, equivalent to a loss of 3.9 pct of their total population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]