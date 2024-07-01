Japan Govt Boosts Organization for Active Cyberdefense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expanded a state organization Monday to introduce an active cyberdefense system to detect signs of imminent cyberattacks and deal with them.

The government increased senior posts at the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, or NISC.

Specifically, Yoichi Iida, Cabinet Secretariat councillor at the National Security Secretariat, will concurrently serve as the NISC's deputy chief executive. Seiji Koyanagi, head of the Cabinet Secretariat's cybersecurity system development preparation office, will double as the NISC's director-general.

Takashi Kadomatsu, former secretary to the prime minister, who is attached to the industry minister's Secretariat, and Tomoki Sano, a National Police Agency executive covering the Cyber Affairs Bureau, have been appointed as NISC deputy directors-general.

To introduce the active cyberdefense system, the government plans to submit legislation at an extraordinary parliamentary session in autumn at the earliest.

