Shogi Star Fujii Becomes Youngest Winner of "Eisei" Status

Nagoya, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese shogi star Sota Fujii on Monday became the youngest winner of "eisei" lifetime status for a shogi title by fending off a challenge for his "Kisei" title.

Fujii, who also holds six other titles, defended the Kisei title in the central Japan city of Nagoya by winning the first three matches in a best-of-five series against challenger Takayuki Yamasaki, 43.

He gained the eisei Kisei status at the age of 21 years and 11 months by winning the title for five straight years, starting with his first win in July 2020.

The previous record for the youngest eisei status was set 53 years ago by the now-retired Makoto Nakahara, 76, when he became eisei Kisei in 1971 at the age of 23 years and 11 months.

The latest feat makes Fujii the sixth eisei Kisei, joining the ranks of the late Yasuharu Oyama and 53-year-old ninth-dan player Yoshiharu Habu. The eisei title is used after retirement in principle.

