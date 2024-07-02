LY Sees Review of Naver Capital Ties Take Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--LY Corp., the operator of messaging app Line and internet portal Yahoo! Japan, said Monday that it will take a certain period of time for the Japanese company to review its capital ties with South Korean technology firm Naver Corp.

Naver and SoftBank Corp., which equally own the parent of LY, have been discussing a plan by SoftBank to raise its stake.

The discussions came after the Japanese communications ministry asked LY to review its capital ties with Naver following its data breaches caused by unauthorized access to a Naver system.

In its Monday report to the ministry, LY said both Naver and SoftBank have been "cooperative in their response" to its request for the review of the capital ties.

But LY added that "we have been informed that both companies recognize the difficulties associated with short-term capital movements between them at this time."

