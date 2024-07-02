Japan Group Shows Concerns about Safety of Japanese in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 1 (Jiji Press)--A delegation of a Japanese group to promote economic relations with China on Monday expressed concerns about the safety of Japanese nationals engaged in bilateral economic interactions.

The issue was raised in a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing between the delegation of the Association for the Promotion of International Trade, Japan, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, after the implementation of China's revised antiespionage legislation last year and the recent assault on a Japanese mother and a child in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

According to informed sources, association leader Yohei Kono, former speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, referred to the detention of Japanese nationals in China.

The issue "will be a major reason for Japanese people to hesitate about investing in China," Kono was quoted as saying. "If the transparency of legal interpretation is improved, it will lead to a sense of security in economic exchanges."

Regarding the Suzhou incident, he asked China to identify whether the attack specifically targeted Japanese nationals and called again for the resumption of visa exemptions for short-term visits to China.

