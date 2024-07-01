Ex-Japan PM Suga Meets with LDP Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Shigeru Ishiba, former Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met in a Chinese restaurant in Tokyo on Monday night.

Ishiba is seen running in the LDP's leadership election expected for September. He seems to have exchanged opinions on his future plans with Suga, increasingly critical of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who seeks re-election as LDP president.

Monday's meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, was also attended by former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda.

Ishiba, often found to be the most favored candidate to be the next prime minister in public opinion polls, is still struggling to strengthen his support base within the party. He has run and lost in four LDP leadership races.

Suga, a leading figure among nonmainstream members of the LDP, has some influence over party lawmakers unaffiliated with intraparty factions. His actions are drawing attention particularly after he called for Kishida's resignation last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]