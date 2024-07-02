Takaichi Gearing Up for LDP Presidential Election This Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economic security minister Sanae Takaichi is stepping up her activities with an eye toward the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election expected to be held this September.

The 63-year-old plans to hold a string of lectures around the country in July and August, as well as publish a book on Monday, the second anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who backed Takaichi in the previous LDP leadership race in 2021.

"I don't have anything to say," Takaichi told reporters with a smile when asked about whether she will run in the upcoming election, during a press conference held on Friday.

In the 2021 election, Takaichi, receiving Abe's full support, garnered 114 votes in the first round of voting done by lawmakers, the second highest out of the four candidates, despite it being her first LDP presidential bid.

While current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida went on to eventually win the election to become LDP chief, informed sources said that since then, Takaichi has repeatedly said that she will run in the party's next leadership race.

