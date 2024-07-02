Japan to Create SDF Recruitment Exam to Nurture Cyber Personnel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will set up a new recruitment exam for the Ground Self-Defense Force in fiscal 2025 to nurture cyber professionals.

The new exam scheme is aimed at having SDF personnel build their career in the cyber field from the outset to eventually command related operations.

The ministry will also promote personnel exchanges between the SDF and the private sector to secure staff with high levels of cyber expertise and skills.

The ministry also said it will promote the use of artificial intelligence in seven fields, including administrative tasks, cybersecurity, and information gathering and analysis, while ensuring human involvement.

