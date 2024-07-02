Japan Govt to Consider Better Info Sharing with Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider better sharing information with Okinawa Prefecture about incidents involving U.S. military personnel stationed in the southern prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

Central government agencies will "discuss what can be done so that local people won't feel anxiety," while taking into consideration the need to protect victims' privacy and the possible impact on investigations, Hayashi said at a press conference.

His comments came in response to complaints from Okinawa that the central government failed to act quickly to inform local officials of a recent sexual abuse case involving a U.S. serviceman in the prefecture.

