Japanese Chemical Industry Moving to Reorganize Petrochemical Biz

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chemical companies are reorganizing their petrochemicals operations, amid sluggish demand in Japan and rising production in China.

Japanese makers are seeking to collaborate for consolidating ethylene plants, at the core of their petrochemical industrial complexes, with demand expected to fall both domestically and overseas.

According to the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association, the operating rate of ethylene production facilities in Japan remained below the boom-or-bust threshold of 90 pct for 22 consecutive months from August 2022. The makers face an urgent need to optimize their production systems.

Resonac Holdings Corp., formerly Showa Denko K.K., which has an ethylene plant in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, decided in February to spin off its petrochemical business for listing. Details of the move will be released within this year.

On ethylene complexes in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, jointly operated by Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. the two companies said in March that they would consider closing Idemitsu's facility there possibly in fiscal 2027 to consolidate production at Mitsui Chemical's site.

