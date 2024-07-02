Japan's H.I.S., Satoyume to Launch Regional Revival Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. on Tuesday announced a regional revitalization project aimed at tackling overtourism that it will carry out with local business incubator Satoyume Co.

With their "Destination Create Project," the two Tokyo-based companies hope to relieve congestion at popular tourist spots flooded with travelers from abroad by promoting travel plans that highlight fresh regional attractions.

For the project, H.I.S. concluded a capital and business tie-up with Satoyume.

The two companies will form a team that will visit interested municipalities and help them formulate and implement strategies for developing new tourist spots and attractions including accommodations, restaurants and unique activities.

H.I.S. will utilize its know-how acquired through its international travel business and dispatch human resources to assist clients in developing and marketing regional attractions.

