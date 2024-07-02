Toppan's Clear-Screen Translation System Tested at Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and Toppan Inc. said Tuesday that they have begun at Tokyo's Haneda Airport a demonstration test of the clear-screen translation system developed by the printing company.

The system can automatically translate spoken words into 13 languages including English and Korean and quickly display the translated words and sentences on its transparent screen. It also shows words input from a keyboard.

The system allows speakers to talk while seeing each other's face. It is designed to provide information rapidly to foreign travelers and people with hearing difficulties.

The trial will be conducted at counters at Haneda Airport's Terminal 1 until Monday and at Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport, in August.

The two companies will test the system's accuracy for communication and translation and consider possible applications.

