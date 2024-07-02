U.S. Osprey Operations Resume at Yokota Base in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft resumed flight operations at the U.S. military's Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japanese Defense Ministry officials said.

Osprey flight operations were suspended in Japan after a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in November last year, killing all eight crew members. The crashed aircraft belonged to the Yokota base.

On Tuesday, a CV-22 Osprey took off from the base around 11 a.m., marking the resumption, according to the ministry officials.

Following the fatal crash, the U.S. military grounded all Ospreys. But it decided in March this year to resume their flights, claiming it identified defective parts of the crashed aircraft.

Operations restarted in Japan the same month with the U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Ospreys. It is believed to have taken time for safety checks and crew education for the resumption of CV-22 Osprey operations.

