Japan Adopts Revised Action Plan for Infectious Diseases

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday approved an action plan for its responses to outbreaks of new infectious diseases that was revised based on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, Japan will promote the research and development of vaccines from before outbreaks and take powerful measures such as state of emergency declarations in times of medical crunch even when scientific findings are insufficient.

The government will implement the plan flexibly while taking into consideration the impact of measures on people’s lives. The action plan underwent a full-scale revision for the first time since the original version was adopted in 2013.

The revised plan has seven new items including vaccine and testing, bringing the total to 13 items.

Under the plan, the government will spur the research and development of vaccines, enhance testing systems and secure related human resources in normal times.

