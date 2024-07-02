492 People Hospitalized for "Beni Koji" Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people hospitalized in relation to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice had reached 492 as of Sunday, Japan's health ministry said Tuesday.

Of them, 291 had kidney disease. The latest tally newly included cases other than sufferers of kidney problems.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,221 people had been examined at medical institutions over the supplements as of Sunday, including 1,660 kidney disease sufferers.

The number of fatal cases with possible links with the supplements reported by bereaved family members was unchanged at 175.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said in March that five fatal cases had been reported by bereaved families. But the company told the ministry last week that it had received consultations about 170 more deaths possibly linked to its supplements.

