Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 2 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday.

The Japan Coast Guard secured the safety of Japanese fishing boats and warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters.

The incident marked the first intrusion by any Chinese official ship into Japanese waters near the East China Sea islands since June 24.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital, the three Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters near the islands of Uotsurijima and Minamikojima between about 1:35 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Chinese ships, which carried what appeared to be cannons, approached Japanese fishing boats.

