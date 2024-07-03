New Bank Notes Debut in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan put redesigned new bank notes into circulation on Wednesday for the first time in 20 years as the country is increasingly going cashless.

The Bank of Japan started delivering the new bank notes to financial institutions at its Tokyo head office and 32 branches across the country at 8 a.m. The central bank expects to deliver 1.6 trillion yen's worth of new bank notes by the end of the day.

The new 10,000-yen note features a portrait of Eiichi Shibusawa, dubbed the father of Japan's capitalism.

The new 5,000-yen note carries a portrait of Umeko Tsuda, who founded the current Tsuda University, while Shibasaburo Kitasato, a pioneer of the country's modern medicine, appears on the new 1,000-yen note.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a ceremony that he hopes the new bank notes "will be widely distributed to the people to support the economic infrastructure of Japan."

