Victims Mourned 3 Years after Major Mudslide in Japan's Atami

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday, to mourn 28 people who lost their lives due to a major mudslide three years ago.

Residents and people affected by the mudslide offered a moment of silence across the city at 10:28 a.m., when the first report of the disaster came in three years ago.

Atami Mayor Sakae Saito, delivering a speech at the ceremony, said, "We will tackle challenges steadily so that people can get back their peaceful lives as soon as possible."

Yoko Koiso, 74, who lost a daughter who was 44 years old at the time, met with Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki after the ceremony and urged him to investigate the cause of the disaster and take responsibility.

The mudslide happened on July 3, 2021. A massive soil mound near the upper stream area of the Aizome River collapsed due to heavy rain, damaging 136 buildings such as houses.

