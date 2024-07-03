4 Japanese Automakers Post Higher U.S. Sales in 2nd Quarter

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Four of six Japanese automakers on Tuesday reported year-on-year increases in U.S. vehicle sales for the second quarter of this year amid strong demand for hybrid vehicles.

Sales at Toyota Motor Corp. expanded 9.2 pct to 621,549 units thanks to the popularity of its RAV4 SUV and Corolla sedan. The company commanded a half of the hybrid market. Toyota’s hybrid sales grew at a faster pace than the market did, a company official said.

Honda Motor Co. saw its U.S. vehicle sales climb 2.7 pct to 356,457 units, driven by strong sales of hybrid versions of popular models such as the CR-V SUV.

Subaru Corp.'s sales gained 5.4 pct to 169,447 units, and sales at Mazda Motor Corp. rose 7.3 pct to 102,383 units.

Nissan Motor Co. reported a 3.1 pct decline to 236,721 units due to sluggish SUV sales. Sales at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. dropped 7.6 pct to 22,727 units.

