Areas Linked to Faces on New Bank Notes Excited over Bills' Debut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Residents of areas with links to the historical figures featured on new Japanese bank notes expressed excitement Wednesday as they got hold of the new bills on the very day they entered into circulation.

The 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen notes were redesigned for the first time in 20 years, with the new 10,000-yen bill adorned with a portrait of Eiichi Shibusawa, known as the father of Japan's capitalism.

In Saitama, a city north of Tokyo that is close to Shibusawa's hometown of Fukaya, a Saitama Resona Bank branch began cash exchange services using the new bills at 10 a.m.

"I'm delighted that I was able to witness a historic moment," said a second-year college student who lined up from 7:30 a.m. to be the first to use an automated teller machine there to receive the new bills. "I use electronic payments as well, but I would like to use (the new bills) for vending machines once they are widely in circulation."

"It looks like the face in the portrait is following me when I move the bill," he said of the 3D hologram printed on the bill to prevent counterfeiting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]