Blackstone to Sell Alinamin to Asian Fund MBK

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Major U.S. investment firm Blackstone Group said Wednesday it will sell Japanese drugmaker Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co. to Asian private equity fund MBK Partners.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. MBK, operating mainly in Asia, is apparently looking to expand pharmaceutical operations in the region.

Alinamin, known for its mainstay over-the-counter drugs such as the Alinamin series containing anti-fatigue ingredients, was formerly a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. subsidiary that Blackstone acquired for approximately 240 billion yen in 2021.

Under Blackstone's wing, Alinamin made efforts such as strengthening its product lineup, expanding its business in Asia and acquiring a skin care brand. Its annual sales grew by an average of 13 pct in the three years since Blackstone's acquisition, according to Blackstone.

