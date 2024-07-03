3 More Cases of Sexual Abuse by U.S. Troops in Okinawa Revealed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday reported three more cases of sexual abuse by U.S. troops in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, including nonconsensual intercourse, in addition to incidents that were announced to the press earlier.

Revealing the additional cases at a press conference, the top Japanese government spokesman said that they occurred in February 2023, August the same year and January this year, respectively.

He did not disclose the details of the cases while saying, "None (of the U.S. service members involved) were indicted."

"(The incidents) are extremely regrettable," Hayashi said. "As these cases have caused serious anxiety in local communities, Japan will continue to urge the U.S. side to ensure that thorough measures are taken to prevent similar incidents and accidents."

