(The first paragraph should have read, "...economic growth remains at minus 0.1 pct...," instead of as sent. A substitute story follows.)

Japan Public Pension Benefit Rate Seen Falling to 50 Pct in FY 2057

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of public pension benefit payments to disposable income of working generations in Japan is projected to decline to 50.4 pct in fiscal 2057 from 61.2 pct in fiscal 2024, under a scenario assuming the country's economic growth remains at minus 0.1 pct in the medium- to long-term, the welfare ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry presented the estimate in a report on fiscal reviews of pension benefit payments, conducted every five years, that was submitted to a subcommittee of the Social Security Council, which advises the welfare minister.

