Japan Tax Revenues Hit Record 72 T. Yen in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's tax revenues totaled 72,076.1 billion yen in fiscal 2023, hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Initially, the general-account tax revenues for the year that ended in March were estimated to amount to 69,611 billion yen.

But they surpassed the previous all-time high of 71,137.4 billion yen, marked in fiscal 2022, as corporate tax revenue jumped thanks to robust earnings at a number of firms amid the yen's historic depreciation.

