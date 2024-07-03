Coupon on Aug. 10-Year JGBs for Individuals to Hit 12-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Finance Ministry said Wednesday the initial coupon on 10-year floating-rate Japanese government bonds for individual investors will rise to the highest level since January 2012.

The coupon on the 10-year issue will be 0.72 pct per annum, up from the July bonds' initial coupon of 0.69 pct.

The ministry also said fixed-rate five-year notes' coupon will hit 0.61 pct in August, the level unseen since July 2009.

The coupon hikes reflect rising longer-term interest rates amid speculation about, among others, the Bank of Japan's further interest rate hike.

The subscription period for the August issues will be from Thursday to July 31.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]