Kishida Keen to Leverage Diplomacy to Buoy His Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Struggling with low public support for his administration, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is poised to leverage diplomatic activities to turn his fortunes around ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, seen taking place in September.

Kishida, also LDP president, is said to be good at diplomacy, but it remains unclear if his strategy will pay off, analysts say.

Kishida is scheduled to attend a NATO summit to be held in Washington from Tuesday. Japan is invited to the meeting as one of the security alliance's four Asia-Pacific partners. Kishida will join a NATO summit for the third straight year. Then he will travel to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Kishida will return to Japan on July 14.

At Wednesday's meeting between the government and the ruling bloc, which also includes Komeito, Kishida stressed his intention to "strengthen Japan's cooperation with NATO and with Germany, to fully lay the groundwork for dealing with the current international situation."

During the upcoming trips, Kishida will show Japan's continued support for Ukraine, which is battling an invasion by Russia, while urging European nations to keep an eye on the Indo-Pacific region as well, with China and North Korea in mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]