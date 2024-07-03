Okinawa Protests to Govt over Sex Crimes by U.S. Servicemen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki lodged a protest with the central government Wednesday, calling for swift information sharing on sexual crimes involving U.S. military personnel stationed in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

At the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Tamaki met with Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Shunichi Kuryu to hand him a letter of protest to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kuryu said that the government is considering ways to improve information sharing. "We are eager to promote further cooperation among relevant agencies," he said.

A U.S. Air Force male member was indicted in March for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in December last year, and a male Marine was prosecuted last month for injuring and attempting to sexually assault a woman in May. The central government, however, only notified the Okinawa prefectural government about both cases in late June.

The letter of protest highlighted the need for cooperation to ensure the safety of local people through the sharing of information among the central government, the Okinawa government and local municipalities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]