Kawasaki Heavy Likely Paid Money to MSDF Staff over Submarines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it has created a panel to investigate allegations that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. gave money and goods to Maritime Self-Defense Force members over submarine repair contracts.

The panel will question those involved. The ministry will punish those found to have violated the SDF personnel ethics law.

According to ministry officials and others, funds raised through fictitious transactions between the repair department of the company’s Kobe Shipyard and business partners have allegedly been used to give money and goods to and dine MSDF submarine crew and other members.

The allegations emerged through a tax investigation by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau. Kawasaki Heavy Industries made a related report to the ministry in April.

The MSDF owns 12 Kawasaki Heavy Industries-built submarines, which are deployed at its Yokosuka District Headquarters and Kure District Headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]