Lawson Likely to Go Private on July 24

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Lawson Inc. is expected to go private on July 24 as shareholders of the Japanese convenience store chain on Wednesday approved the company’s plan to delist its stock from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Lawson will become a fifty-fifty joint venture between telecommunications firm KDDI and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. KDDI plans to utilize its digital technologies to make Lawson’s store operations more efficient.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]