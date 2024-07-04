Ex-Nursery Head Gets Prison Term over Girl's Heatstroke Death

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court Thursday sentenced the former head of a "kodomoen" kindergarten-nursery hybrid in central Japan to one year and four months in prison without suspension over the death of a 3-year-old girl who died of heatstroke after being left in the school's bus in 2022.

Shizuoka District Court found Tatsuyoshi Masuda, 74, former head of the kodomoen facility, Kawasaki Yochien, guilty of professional negligence resulting in death over the incident.

The court also sentenced Ako Nishihara, 48, a former teacher of the girl, China Kawamoto, to one year in prison, suspended for three years.

Their negligence in their basic duty of care to protect the safety of children attending the facility, located in Makinohara in Shizuoka Prefecture, was remarkable, Presiding Judge Koshi Kunii said.

The suffering of the girl, who died after being left in the bus where the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, is "unimaginable," the judge said.

