U.S. to Upgrade Japan-Based Military Aircraft

Washington, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said that it will spend over 10 billion dollars to upgrade tactical military aircraft deployed in Japan over the next several years.

At Kadena Air Base in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa, the Air Force will replace 48 F-15C/D fighter jets with 36 cutting-edge F-15EX jets. It will rotate 4th and 5th generation jets during the transition.

At Misawa Air Base in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, the Air Force will replace 36 F-16 fighter jets with 48 F-35A jets.

The Marine Corps will increase the number of F-35B stealth fighter jets at its Iwakuni base in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

The Defense Department said it is in close coordination with the Japanese government over the modernization plan for tactical aircraft based in Japan.

