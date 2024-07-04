Victims Mourned 4 Years after Flooding in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kuma, Kumamoto Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--People living near the Kuma River in southwestern Japan prayed on Thursday for victims of massive flooding caused by heavy rain four years ago.

In the village of Kuma, Kumamoto Prefecture, where 25 people died, 11 members of a local rafting group offered a moment of silence at an altar built near the site of former JR Kyusendo Station.

Group leader Takumi Fuchita said, "We'll convey the horror of flood damage so that people can evacuate on their own will."

In the city of Hitoyoshi, where 21 people died, employees of a rafting boat operator prayed for victims with floral tributes into the river.

The July 2020 flooding in the prefecture left 67 people dead and two others missing.

