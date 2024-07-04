3 Chinese Ships Leave Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese coast guard ships have left Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, after entering the area on Tuesday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital, the Chinese vessels were all equipped with what appeared to be cannons.

One of the vessels left the Japanese waters near Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the other two at 8:17 a.m. Thursday.

