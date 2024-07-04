U.S. Official Vows Efforts to Prevent Sexual Crimes by Servicemen

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 3 (Jiji Press)-- A senior U.S. State Department official vowed in an interview with Jiji Press on Wednesday to make full efforts to prevent a recurrence of recent sexual crime cases involving U.S. military personnel stationed in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

"Incidents like these are really deeply regrettable, deeply unfortunate, and we're going to work really hard to prevent this from happening again," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said.

The interview came after a U.S. airman was indicted in March for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in December last year, and a male Marine was charged last month with injuring and attempting to sexually assault a woman in May. Both cases occurred in Okinawa.

In addition, it was learned Wednesday that three other cases involving U.S. military personnel have occurred since last year.

"The United States takes these allegations very seriously," Kritenbrink stressed. "All U.S. service members are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct. Crimes like the ones that are alleged are absolutely contrary to our core values."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]