TOPIX, Nikkei Hit All-Time Closing Highs

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's major stock indexes TOPIX and Nikkei 225 both rose for the fifth straight market day on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, hitting respective all-time closing highs.

The Nikkei average closed at 40,913.65, up 332.89 points, or 0.82 pct, from the previous day. It renewed its all-time closing high for the first time since March 22 this year.

The broader TOPIX index rose 26.29 points, or 0.92 pct, to 2,898.47, rewriting its highest level on a closing basis for the first time since December 1989.

The TOPIX reached the milestone about five months after the Nikkei broke through its then record high set in late 1989.

The Tokyo market was initially led higher by semiconductor-related stocks in the morning, after the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index hit a record high overnight.

