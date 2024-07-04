Toyota Yaris Drops to 4th in Japan New Vehicle Sales in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact fell to fourth in new unit vehicle sales rankings in Japan in June, industry data showed Thursday.

The Yaris' ranking dropped from the previous month's third due to the fallout from a halt in shipments of the Yaris Cross in the wake of the revelation of the leading automaker's type approval test fraud involving the popular SUV model.

In the reporting month, Yaris sales fell 31.2 pct from a year earlier to 12,184 units.

Meanwhile, Toyota saw sales of the Corolla series rank second, up from fourth in May, with 12 pct higher sales of 13,813 units, despite suspended shipments of the Corolla Fielder wagon and another model for a similar reason.

Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle took back the top spot after surrendering it to Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle the previous month. The Spacia retreated to third.

