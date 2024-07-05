SkyDrive, JR Kyushu Collaborate in Flying Car Transportation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese flying car startup SkyDrive Inc. and Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, said Thursday that they have signed an agreement to collaborate in town planning and tourism promotion.

The two companies will explore business opportunities using flying cars and trains to promote tourism in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and revitalize local economies.

"We hope flying cars will play an active role in places where there is not enough transportation" to make local communities affluent and more transportation options available, SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said in a press conference.

SkyDrive is planning to put a flying car capable of carrying three people including a pilot into commercial operation as early as 2026. The company has abandoned plans to use the vehicle commercially at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan.

