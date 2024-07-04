Info-Sharing on U.S. Soldiers' Crimes to Improve: Kamikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will announce soon measures to improve information-sharing with local governments on sexual crimes and other major incidents by U.S. military personnel in the country, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Thursday.

Kamikawa clarified the plan at an extraordinary press conference at the Foreign Ministry, following recent revelations of sexual offense cases involving U.S. servicemen in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, where U.S. military facilities are highly concentrated.

"We're thinking about how information (on such crimes and incidents) can be better shared with local governments," Kamikawa said.

She also noted that the central government is going to strengthen measures to prevent U.S. servicemen from committing sex crimes.

Ahead of the news conference, Kamikawa met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who takes charge of reducing Okinawa's burden of hosting many U.S. bases, to confirm that the central government will announce those measures shortly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]