Japan Vows to Reinforce Ties with Britain after Change of Govt

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is willing to boost ties with Britain even after a change of government there, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

"Japan and Britain are important partners who share values and principles," Hayashi told a press conference.

He said Japan will work together with Britain to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and address international challenges including in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The comments by Hayashi come as the Labour Party is expected to take power in Britain after Thursday's general election following 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

