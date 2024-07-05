Japan Criticizes China over Buoy in Pacific Ocean

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday criticized China for installing a buoy in Japan’s continental shelf in the Pacific Ocean without giving sufficient explanation.

“It is regrettable that a buoy was placed without providing details of its purpose,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference, referring to the object set up by a Chinese marine research vessel in waters north of Okinotorishima, Japan’s southernmost island.

Japan will continue to collect and analyze information, he added.

Hayashi also said Japan had expressed concerns and doubts over China’s maritime activities and asked Beijing to immediately explain the purpose of the buoy.

The Chinese side responded that the buoy is for tsunami observation and does not intend to violate Japan’s sovereign rights over its continental shelf, Hayashi said.

