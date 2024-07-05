Komeito Seeks Legislation over Election Posters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii said Friday that his party will aim to pass legislation to tackle the issue of problematic election posters at the next parliamentary session.

Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will seek to amend the public offices election law, he told a press conference, after many posters unrelated to candidates in the Tokyo gubernatorial election set for Sunday were put on official bulletin boards.

Calling for discussions among the ruling and opposition parties, Ishii said, "It would be best if they reach an agreement during an extraordinary parliamentary session this autumn and the law is revised as a result."

Komeito plans to establish next week an internal project team on revising the law.

"In the Tokyo gubernatorial election, things not anticipated under the current public offices election law are taking place, such as using poster bulletin boards for business and displaying posters of naked women," he said.

