Japan Companies Fall Behind in Using AI: Govt White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan fall behind those in the United States and Europe in using generative artificial intelligence, a Japanese government white paper showed Friday.

The white paper said that 46.8 pct of companies in Japan use generative AI in their operations, compared with 84.7 pct in the United States and 72.7 pct in Germany.

Japanese companies’ use of generative AI has been limited to taking meeting minutes and creating emails and documents. In contrast, firms in the United States and Europe use the technology in a wider range of operations, including for customer services, the white paper said.

Including companies that use generative AI on a trial basis, the proportion of those using the technology stands at about 70 pct in Japan, lower than over 90 pct in both the United States and Germany.

In Japan, some 70 pct of firms pin hopes on the positive impact of generative AI, such as making operations efficient, while companies are equally concerned about risks, including copyright infringement and data breaches, the white paper said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]