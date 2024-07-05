Mie's Matsusaka Logs Highest Temperature in Japan This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Kayumi district in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, logged a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius early Friday afternoon, highest in the country so far this summer, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

From the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region to Okinawa, the southernmost prefecture, temperatures rose drastically due to a Pacific high-pressure system.

The number of places where temperatures hit 35 degrees or higher stood at 137 as of 2 p.m., the biggest number so far this summer.

The agency warned citizens to take measures to prevent heatstroke.

The mercury reached 38.9 degrees in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and 37.9 degrees in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, and Naka, Tokushima Prefecture, both western Japan.

