Japan, NATO to Set Up Dialogue Framework against Disinformation

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and NATO will agree to establish a framework for strategic dialogue to strengthen cooperation on fighting disinformation, government sources said Friday.

The agreement, to be made on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington from Tuesday, comes at a time when Russia has been utilizing false information via social media for its war in Ukraine.

Alarmed by deepening relations between China and Russia, Japan and NATO also aim to tackle Beijing's disinformation campaign, a government source noted.

Last year, the East Asian country and the Western military alliance drew up the Individually Tailored Partnership Program, or ITPP, featuring cooperation in 16 fields including fighting disinformation.

"This time, we will deepen ties based on the program," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

