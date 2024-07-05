Japan's GPIF Logs Record 45-T.-Yen Returns in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday it posted record returns of 45,415.3 billion yen in fiscal 2023, thanks to higher stock prices both at home and abroad, and the yen's decline.

The public pension fund logged an investment profit for the fourth straight year. Assets under its management totaled 245,981.5 billion yen as of the March 31 end of the fiscal year. The previous record high was 37,798.6 billion yen, set in fiscal 2020.

The GPIF has generated 153,797.6 billion yen in cumulative returns since it started financial market investments in fiscal 2001.

In fiscal 2023, the GPIF gained 19,392.8 billion yen in returns from investment in Japanese stocks, thanks to Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average hitting a new record high. The fund logged a profit of 19,295.2 billion yen on foreign equities on the back of surges in the stocks of U.S. information technology companies.

Meanwhile, the GPIF incurred an investment loss of 1,142.1 billion yen on Japanese bonds as market prices declined after the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]