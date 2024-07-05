INTERVIEW: Bain Capital to Invest 5 T. Yen in Japan in 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Bain Capital will invest a total of 5 trillion yen in Japan over the next five years, a senior official said in a recent interview.

Japan has many "highly segmented" industries, Masashi Suekane, partner at Bain Capital, said, forecasting that realignment and consolidation activities will intensity in the automobile parts and basic materials industries.

On the environment surrounding Japanese companies, Suekane said, "Shareholders and corporate managers are becoming more sensitive to capital efficiency."

He expects that realignment moves to enhance competitiveness will happen across automakers' groups of affiliates and partner suppliers.

With the basic materials industry facing a stronger need for massive capital investment, Suekane said that "leaders in niche markets will not be able to withstand global competition," underlining the importance of expanding their business sizes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]