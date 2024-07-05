Japan to Swiftly Inform Okinawa of U.S. Servicemen Sex Crimes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government told Okinawa Prefecture on Friday that it will share information with local governments about sexual crimes committed by U.S. military personnel in the southwestern prefecture as promptly as possible.

The measure, which the central government began implementing the same day, followed criticism for not swiftly sharing information with the prefectural government on a series of sexual assault cases since last year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced the measure at a press conference the same day.

"We took note of the need for (local governments in) Okinawa, which hosts about 70 pct of all facilities and zones in Japan for exclusive use by U.S. forces, to swiftly consider steps from the perspective of preventing crimes by U.S. military personnel," Hayashi said.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki welcomed the measure to share information swiftly, telling reporters at the prefectural government office in the prefecture's capital of Naha that it is "a step forward."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]